Firearms counts, DUI charged in Dover

DOVER — A 60-year-old Dover man was charged with DUI and firearms offenses following a Wednesday morning traffic stop, police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

According to authorities, Craig Banks was stopped for a traffic violation at approximately 2:31 a.m. while traveling southbound on Saulsbury Road in the area of Forrest Avenue. Dover Police determined that Mr. Banks was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Craig Banks

A .32 caliber handgun was found in his possession at the time of the DUI investigation, authorities said. Police said Mr. Banks was prohibited from being in possession of a firearm due to his intoxication and previous criminal offenses.

Police also charged with carrying concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), possession of firearm while under the influence and seven traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $21,350 secured bond.