Firearms, drugs seized in police crackdown at Capital Park

Firearms and a ballistic vest were among items seized during a two-day multi-agency operation in Dover’s Capital Park neighborhood. Submitted photo/Delaware State Police

DOVER — More than 60 law enforcement officers seized firearms and drugs during an orchestrated response to recent criminal activity in the Capital Park neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.

The coordinated two-day multi-agency operation followed four shooting complaints in neighborhood during the last two weeks of December, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Troop 3 oversaw efforts that yielded a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, black tactical style ballistic vest and loaded assault rifle behind residences on South Governor’s Boulevard.

Police left the area on Thursday, but returned the next day based on further information they received. An ensuing search located 656 baggies of heroin weighing approximately 4.59 grams in a wooded area behind a home on South Governor’s Boulevard, Cpl. Jaffe said.

On Saturday, Cpl. Jaffe said no related arrests had been made “at this time.”

Earlier investigations brought the location of the weapons, drugs and contraband, DSP said. The efforts were described as “a pro-active criminal operation to target violent crime occurring in that neighborhood with the focus on seizing firearms.”

Also, police said, “The operation incorporated a terrain search for contraband while community outreach officers engaged with the community members to inform the residents the reason for the law enforcement presence.”

Besides multiple DSP units, Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police took part in the operation.

“The success of this operation was due to the collaboration and support from all of the assisting law enforcement officers,” Cpl. Jaffe said.

“We will continue to target these violent crime areas and help our communities make their neighborhoods safer.”

