Five arrested on firearm charges in Dover

DOVER — Two firearms were located and five arrests made during separate incidents Tuesday, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Dover residents Shaheed Berry, 22, and Dakota Bornterger, 18, were charged after a .40-caliber handgun, heroin and marijuana were located during a probation check at 11:50 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of River Road, authorities said.

Shaheed Berry

At 8:22 p.m., police said Girard Gregory, 30, Mykal Dempster, 31, and Charles Jackson, 45, were arrested after a loaded handgun and drugs were found during a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 13 and West Division Street.

In the first incident, Dover Police assisted Delaware Probation and Parole officers on a check of Mr. Berry. Officers went to the front and back doors and saw Mr. Borntreger try to flee from the rear door, authorities said. He was apprehended in the basement, police said.

Dakota Bontreger

Police allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana and a .40-caliber handgun in plain view, Cpl. Hoffman. An ensuing residential search warrant also led to finding $522 in possible drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia, 3.3 grams of marijuana, and 170 bags of heroin, authorities said.

Mr. Berry was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and released on an own recognizance bond.

Possession charges for Mr. Borntreger included firearm during commission of a felony, firearm by person prohibited, with intent to deliver heroin, heroin and firearm with obliterated serial number, along with resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $86,500 cash bond.

Traffic stop, arrests

Police said Mr. Girard was driving a black Dodge Dart that was initially stopped for a traffic violation. Approaching officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, authorities said.

Girard Gregory

A vehicle search yielded a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 2.1 grams of marijuana, nine doses of ecstasy, and $460 in possible drug proceeds, police said. All three occupants were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Mr. Gregory was charged with possession counts of firearm by person prohibited, firearm during commission of a felony, and marijuana, along with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree conspiracy, and drug paraphernalia. He was held at SCI in lieu of $36,200 secured bond.

Mykal Dempster

Mr. Dempster, who police said was riding in the front seat, was charged with possession counts of firearm by person prohibited, firearm during the commission of a felony and marijuana, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree conspiracy, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. A $43,100 secured bond was issued and He was held in default at SCI, police said.

Rear passenger Mr. Jackson was cited for a possession of marijuana civil violation and released.

