Five generators stolen in Dover burglary

DOVER — Five generators were stolen during a burglary sometime between Jan. 19 and Tuesday, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



The incident occurred in the 1200 block of South Little Creek Road. Police said an unknown suspect or suspects entered the building through a broken window. Once inside, the suspect stole five generators (four Hondas and one Yamaha).



Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.