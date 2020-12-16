Five suspects sought in Apple product shoplifting

DOVER — Five suspects were sought after roughly $12,000 worth of Apple display products were stolen from a Best Buy store Tuesday afternoon, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Police said the suspects entered the store at approximately 4:21 and began removing the items by detaching the security locks/cables and fleeing. They then drove off in a silver Infiniti G35x with the Texas registration plate DBG-2963. The registration plate does not match the vehicle it was displayed on, police said.



The investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.