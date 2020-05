DOVER — Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day. On this day, tribute is paid to peace officers across the country who have died, or who have been disabled in the line of duty.

In accordance with federal law (36 U.S.C. 175) and a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, Gov. Carney requests that the Delaware and United States flags be lowered to half-staff this morning and then returned to full-staff at the end of the day