Four arrested, two sought in burglary, vehicle thefts case

DOVER — Four additional arrests were made and two persons sought in a burglary and motor vehicle theft case at a business, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said on Wednesday.

Police had investigated a break-in at Intellicar at 115 N. Dupont Highway on Monday morning and determined that four cars had been stolen, according to Sgt. Hoffman.

Robert Stecher

On Monday afternoon, Robert Stecher, 19, 13- and 16-year-old males and a 16-year-old female were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to police. Sgt. Hoffman said Dakota Stecher, 18, fled from the vehicle but was not apprehended, along with another unidentified person.

Police charged the four arrestees with motor vehicle theft, second-degree conspiracy, and resisting arrest. Those charges are also pending against Dakota Stecher, police said.

Earlier Monday, Dakota Stecher and the 16-year-old female had been arrested and charged with offenses connected to the break-in, and then released on their own recognizance, police said. Additional charges then resulted from the second incident, police said.

Police said three vehicles stolen during the incident have been recovered and a fourth remains missing. Investigation is ongoing, police said.