Four charged after alleged employee assault

REHOBOTH BEACH — Four persons were charged with felony assault following an incident involving employees at a Royal Farms store Tuesday night, police said.

Deshawn Potts

According to Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell, the incident occurred at approximately 11:43 p.m. and left a 19-year-old female from Rehoboth Beach needing treatment at a local hospital.

Police said four persons entered the store at 18904 Coastal Highway and allegedly began assaulting the female employee, including one who was her ex-boyfriend. A 22-year-old employee attempted to stop the assault, police said “but one of the suspects turned on him.”

A male suspect ran outside and retrieved a handgun from a vehicle, police said. The male entered the store but then quickly left with three others as police sirens were heard approaching, according to Cpl. Hatchell.

Ashley Potts

Police said Deshawn Potts, 19, of Lincoln, Ashley Potts, 30, of Dover, Ashley Davis, 19, of Lincoln and a 17-year-old juvenile from Milton later turned themselves in at Troop 7.

The defendants were all charged with second-degree assault, riot, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Additionally, Mr. Potts was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and aggravated menacing. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $36,000 unsecured bond.

Ashley Davis

Ms. Potts was released on an $8,000 unsecured bond at JP Court, while Ms. Davis was released on her own recognizance. The juvenile was processed at Troop 7 and turned back over the her guardian with a later court date.