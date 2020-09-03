Four charged following robbery investigation

BEAR — Four arrests followed investigation into an alleged robbery that was preceded by argument over a business deal early Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Corey Washington

The incident occurred at approximately 1:59 a.m. in a West Motel room at 711 Pulaski Highway, according to authorities. Nine eight 9mm rounds were fired from a semi-automatic handgun at three men before four persons fled in a maroon Honda Accord, police said.

No injuries were reported. The handgun involved was not recovered, police said.

An investigation brought the arrests of Corey Washington, 20, of Magnolia, Zavriel Watters, 22, of Dover, Sameer Dover, 23, of Philadelphia, and Iris Longakit, 18, of Dover, police said.

Zavriel Watters

Mr. Washington and Mr. Watters was charged with first-degree robbery (two counts), possession of a firearm, first-degree attempted assault (three counts) and first-degree conspiracy, police said. Both were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $130,000 cash bond.

Mr. Dover was charged with first-degree attempted assault (three counts) and first-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned in JP Court and committed to HRYCI on $80,000 cash bond.

Sameer Dover

Iris Longakit

Ms. Longakit was charged with first-degree attempted assault (three counts) and first-degree conspiracy. She was arraigned in JP Court and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $32,000 secured bond.