Four displaced after Milford home fire

MILFORD — A family of four adults was displaced by a Saturday morning fire in the 300 block of South Walnut Street, authorities said.

According to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio, the Carlisle Fire Company responded shortly after 4 a.m. Firefighters encountered an active blaze inside the three-story dwelling when they arrived on the scene.

Deputy fire marshals were called to the scene to conduct the investigation into the fire’s origin and cause.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $30,000, Mr. Chionchio said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross came to the scene and is providing emergency assistance to the fire victim.