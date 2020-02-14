Four Dover juveniles arrested after attempted armed robbery

Charmize Seymore West

DOVER — Four juveniles were charged with illegal gang participation following an armed robbery try early Wednesday night, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Charmize Seymore-West 16, allegedly displayed a loaded .22 caliber handgun after approaching a Nissan Altima with three 17-year-old males, police said. A 19-year-old male inside attempted to stop the juveniles after one opened the rear door, according to authorities. Two other persons at the vehicle were also approached, police said.

Police said the Nissan Altima fled from the parking lot of 111 S. West St. at approximately 5:05 p.m.

The incident was reported via a 911 call and officers arrived at the downtown area scene within two minutes, police said. The juveniles were seen running from the area and apprehended, authorities said.

The Seymore-West youth (possessing a handgun at the time, authorities said) was arrested along with Zyair Garner, Jason Cruz and Xavier Cruz, police said.

Jason Cruz

The youths — all Dover residents — were all charged with first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, illegal gang participation, and second-degree conspiracy.

Xavier Cruz

The Seymore-West, Cruz and Cruz youths were all charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts). Garner was charged with possession of a firearm by person prohibited. Seymore-West and Garner were charged with aggravated menacing.

Zyair Garner

The teens were committed to a juvenile detention facility — Cruz and Cruz on $151,000 cash bond each, Seymore-West and Garner on $147,000 and $141,000 secured bond, respectively. Their parents and/or guardians were notified, police said