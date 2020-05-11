Four gun-related incidents over weekend in Dover

DOVER — An 18-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the head Sunday night in Dover’s fourth firearms-related case of the weekend and second with injuries, police said.

The female was injured in the 100 block of Willis Road and expected to make a full recovery after being taken to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, according to spokesman Dover police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman. On Monday, police said she was in stable condition.

Also Sunday, three persons were injured (one requiring surgery) during an armed robbery at a hotel and a man was charged with weapons offenses after a domestic incident at his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to police.

The sequence began Saturday when a 46-year-old Camden man was arrested after an accidental firearm discharge in the Lidl parking lot, authorities said.

Sunday’s incidents, in chronological order, included:

• A 29-year-old Texas man was arrested on weapons charges involving a verbal domestic incident, police said.

Anthony Stanzak, of Midland, told arriving Delaware State Police there was a firearm in his vehicle at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and he was refusing to leave, according to authorities. The incident in the 4000 block of Vermont Drive was reported at approximately 9:19 a.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Anthony Stanzak

A computer check showed that Mr. Stanzak was prohibited from possessing a firearm, police said. Through a search warrant police said an AR rifle along with a sawed-off shotgun and 40 rounds of ammunition were found. Mr. Stanzak’s 5-year-old child was also present, police said.

Mr. Stanzak was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with multiple firearm and person-prohibited counts, along with endangering the welfare of a child.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Stanzak was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $26,500 secured bond.

• Three persons were injured and a 42-year-old man was sought after an alleged gunpoint robbery at the Kent Budget Inn, Cpl. Hoffman said.

Deshaun Harris

According to authorities, two black men forced entry into a room at approximately 12:38 p.m. and demanded cash while pointing a firearm at three occupants. A woman’s purse was stolen, along with an undisclosed amount of cash from another person.

A 60-year-old woman needed surgery at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus for a lower leg injury, while a 36-year-old man suffered a minor forehead laceration and a 45-year-old woman suffered a lip wound.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives identified Deshaun Harris as a person of interest, police said. His last known address was on Lebanon Road in Dover, Cpl. Hoffman said.

• Officers were flagged down by a vehicle transporting the victim from the Willis Road shooting scene at approximately 8:41 p.m. and an escort to the hospital followed. Officers stayed at the hospital while the female was treated, authorities said.

The vehicle’s driver said two black males had earlier fired at his car, according to police. The vehicle was struck approximately 14 times in the driver’s side and several shell casings were found in the area.

An occupied home was struck and there were no injuries, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the Willis Road shooting or hotel robbery to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Firearm discharge reported

On Saturday, David Perrera was arrested after a shots-fired report at approximately 1:26 p.m., police said. Officers arriving at Lidl found that a vehicle had been damaged and determined that a white male in a red Jeep SUV had fled the scene at 150 N. DuPont Highway, police said.

A witness reported seeing a person fidgeting with an object in his lap when they heard a gunshot, police said. The Jeep SUV sustained damage as well as the other vehicle that was struck, police said.

David Perrera

While officers were on scene gathering information, Mr. Perrera was located in a SUV during a vehicle stop in the area of 400 N. DuPont Highway, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle.

Police said the search located a 9mm handgun inside of the vehicle, which Mr. Perrera was prohibited from possessing, police said.

Mr. Perrera was charged with possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, criminal mischief and city ordinance, unlawful discharge of firearm. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $21,101 secured bond.