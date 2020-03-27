Fourth offense DUI charge for Milton man

Eugene F. Frederick

HARBESON — A 48-year-old Milton man was charged with a fourth offense DUI following traffic violations late Wednesday, police said.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, Eugene F. Frederick was stopped while driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck at approximately 11:50 p.m. The stop came on Martins Farm Road, and police said a strong alcohol was detected upon contact with the driver.

Police said a hunting knife along with approximately .20 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

Mr. Frederick was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), speeding, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to maintain lane. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and then to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $10,606 secured bail.