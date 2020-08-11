Fourth-offense DUI charge in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH – A 32-year-old Milton man was charged with a fourth-offense DUI following a moped crash Sunday afternoon, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Ramblewood Drive at approximately 2:42 p.m. and contacted moped driver Travis B. Terry. An odor of alcohol was detected, police said.

Travis B. Terry

Police said Mr. Terry was traveling northbound when he struck a branch in the roadway and crashed.

A DUI investigation followed and police said Mr. Terry was allegedly found with approximately 7.72 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Beebe Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Mr. Terry was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, driving while suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $21,000 secured bond.