Frankford man arrested in domestic incident

SEAFORD — A 26-year-old Frankford was arrested on multiple charges Friday following investigation into a physical domestic incident two days earlier, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Troopers investigated a reported incident in the 27000 block of Holly at approximately 12:37 a.m. and learned that Alfred Wescott had allegedly broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home, police said. The 26-year-old female was sleeping in the residence at the time, along with her two children and another 19-year-old female family member, according to authorities.

Mr. Wescott was not at the scene when troopers arrived, but authorities said he turned himself in to Troop 5, police said.

Police charged Mr. Wescott with second-degree burglary, strangulation, terroristic threatening, theft, endangering the welfare of a child (two counts) and malicious interference with emergency communications. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court, issued a $20,200 cash bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.