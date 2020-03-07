Fugitive apprehended after chase in Milford

Corey Mitchell

MILFORD — A wanted 26-year-old Lincoln man was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and charged with drug offenses Tuesday, authorities said.

Corey Mitchell was initially seen walking in the area of Church Street and Causey Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m., Milford Police Det. Timothy Maloney said. He was known to have several outstanding arrest warrants and capiases on file, police said. The U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force and Milford Police made the apprehension, according to Det. Maloney.

As Mr. Mitchell tried to evade officers, police said he allegedly threw packaged heroin into the Mispillion River, which was recovered by officers on scene.

Police charged Mr. Mitchell with manufactures/deliver/possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, evidence suppression of evidence and resisting arrest.

Following presentment before Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach, Mr. Mitchell was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $19,900 secured bail.