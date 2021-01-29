Fugitive arrested in Dover after brief barricade

DOVER — A 30-year-old Dover-area man wanted on an out-of-state fugitive warrant was arrested Wednesday after a barricade situation inside an apartment, authorities said.

Corey Lewis

Corey Lewis was taken into custody without further incident after exiting the residence in the General’s Green Apartments complex in the 300 block of Billie Mitchell Lane, according to Dover police.



U.S. Marshals Service officers negotiated with Mr. Lewis on the phone after he barricaded the door of the apartment following contact by police and preventing entry into the home. Besides Dover police, the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team was also at the scene.



Mr. Lewis was first contacted at 12:16 p.m. and arrested at 1:30. He was alone in the residence, police said.



When Mr. Lewis emerged from the apartment, police said, he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and U.S. currency. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from the apartment, and DSP obtained a search warrant, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



A total of 172.13 grams of marijuana, $400 cash and a digital scale were located during the search warrant execution, police said.



Mr. Lewis was charged with drug-dealing, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on an out-of-state detainer, Cpl. Hoffman said.



Dover police said Mr. Lewis was wanted by the Warrington Township (Pennsylvania) Police Department for numerous burglary charges.



Additionally, Mr. Lewis was wanted out of Kent County Superior Court for failure to appear in a final case review for multiple firearm- and drug-related charges. A $200,000 cash capias had been issued Nov. 2, 2020, police said.