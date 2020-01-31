Gang, weapon, drug charges for Dover man

DOVER — A 24-year-old Dover man was arrested on drug and weapon charges connected to gang activity, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Dahppy M. Brewah was taken into custody without incident at the conclusion of an investigation Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. DSP, Dover Police and Delaware Probation and Parole were part of the investigation.

Dahppy M. Brewah

Mr. Brewah was seen driving a black Ford Fusion on westbound South Little Creek Road, while using his cell phone, police said. Following the traffic stop, police obtained an administrative warrant to search his residence in the 200 block of President Drive in the Capital Park neighborhood.

The search warrant brought the discovery of a semi-auto Glock 19 handgun, a 31 round extended magazine containing 18 rounds plus one chambered round and 234 bags of heroin weighing approximately 1.638 grams.

Police charged Mr. Brewah with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a violent offense, intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearm by person prohibited while in possession of controlled substance, illegal gang participation, drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle in motion while using an electronic device.

Mr. Brewah was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $84,501 cash only bond.