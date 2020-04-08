Georgetown controlled burn spreads to structure

GEORGETOWN — A controlled burn spread to an unoccupied dwelling structure Tuesday morning, causing approximately $40,000 in damage, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.

According to spokesman Chief Deputy John Galaska, the fire in the 22000 block of Simpler Branch Road was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. The Millsboro Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

State fire investigators concluded that the fire was accidental in nature.

A firefighter was transported to Beebe Hospital from the scene for evaluation in stable condition.