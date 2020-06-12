Georgetown man arrested after shots fired

Devante J. Williams

MILTON — A 27-year-old Georgetown man was arrested for aggravated menacing and other charges after a firearm was discharged several times Thursday night, Delaware State Police said.

Devante J. Williams was taken into custody without incident after allegedly pointing a gun at a 55-year-old man inside a residence on Springside Drive, police said. He then left the residence and fired several rounds outside, police said. Police were called to the scene at approximately 5:20 p.m.

No injuries or damage to the residence resulted, police said.

Mr. Williams was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm if previously convicted of violent felony, aggravated menacing, first-degree reckless endanger, possession of a firearm while under the influence, disorderly conduct and DUI. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $94,500 cash only bond.