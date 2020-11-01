Georgetown man arrested for displaying gun at haunted attraction

GEORGETOWN – Jacob Sprout, a 22-year-old from Georgetown, was arrested by the Delaware State Police on Saturday and charged with aggravated menacing and weapon charges after he allegedly displayed a handgun at a male victim at a haunted attraction in Georgetown, according to police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 10:10 p.m., when troopers responded to Screams On The Beach at 22518 Lewes-Georgetown Highway in reference to a 32-year-old man, who told them that while he was walking through the haunted attraction he had a handgun pulled on him by one of the employees.

Cpl. Hatchell said that troopers discovered the victim had an altercation with Mr. Sprout, who was a participant in the attraction. During the fight, Mr. Sprout allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man. The subjects were separated, and Mr. Sprout was taken into custody without incident.

Troopers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with six rounds in the magazine.

Mr. Sprout was taken to Troop 4 in Georgetown where he was charged with aggravated menacing (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony).

Mr. Sprout was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.