Georgetown man charged after co-worker argument

MILLVILLE – A 37-year-old Georgetown man allegedly struck a co-worker several times and was charged with assault during a Saturday afternoon incident at Al Casapulla’s Restaurant, authorities said.

Dorian U. Armstrong

According to Delaware State Police, Dorian U. Armstrong came to the business at 35265 Atlantic Avenue on his day off and began arguing with a 38-year-old male co-worker. He allegedly struck the man multiple times before he was taken to the ground, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

The two eventually separated, police said, and Mr. Armstrong exited the establishment into the parking lot where he was located by arriving officers. During the incident, Mr. Armstrong also pushed a 43-year-old and 40-year-old female co-workers, police said.

Mr. Armstrong was charged with second-degree assault, and offensive touching (two counts). He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,200 secured bond.