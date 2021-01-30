Georgetown man critically injured in crash

MILLSBORO — A single-vehicle crash left a 26-year-old Georgetown man critically injured Wednesday, authorities said.



Police said the crash occurred at approximately 9:14 p.m. on northbound DuPont Boulevard, south of East Piney Grove Road. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled onto the center grass median before overturning multiple times, police said.



The injured driver was transported to an area hospital by helicopter, police said. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.



The southbound lanes of DuPont Boulevard were shut down at East Piney Grove Road for approximately three hours as the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Cpl. Ryan Albert at Troop 4 by calling 703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.