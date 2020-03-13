Georgetown man facing drug charges

Saint Joe Petion

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 31-year-old Georgetown man was arrested on drug related charges during a proactive patrol Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities said troopers observed a drug transaction outside the American Inn at 36012 Airport Road at approximately 2:19 p.m. A vehicle stop ensued after a traffic violation, police said, and a 55-year-old man was found in a vehicle with 0.182 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on unsecured bond, police said.

Saint Joe Petion was found inside a bathroom at the American Inn and taken into custody without incident. He had an active capias out of the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas, police said.

Mr. Petion was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $10,500 cash only bond.