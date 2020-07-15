Georgetown man sought following domestic incident

SEAFORD — A 25-year-old man was sought on felony domestic-related charges following an alleged incident early Wednesday, Delaware State Police Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Joshua Jennette

Police said a 39-year-old woman was driving when her vehicle was chased and struck from behind by another vehicle at the intersection of Middleford and Old Furnace roads. Her vehicle went off the roadway and struck an embankment, authorities said.

Police contacted the woman at a hospital where she was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An active warrant was obtained for Joshua Jennette, who was unable to be located. Pending charges include first-degree reckless endanger and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Police asked anyone with information on Mr. Jennette’s whereabouts to contact Troop 5 at 337-1090 or call by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.