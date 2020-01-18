Georgetown: Pedestrian attempting to cross DuPont Boulevard struck by vehicle

GEORGETOWN – A pedestrian attempting to cross DuPont Boulevard Friday night sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle, town of Georgetown police report.

The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 17 on DuPont Boulevard near Bramall Street, Georgetown Police Department spokesman Det. Joey Melvin said.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old Georgetown man, was transported by Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to Christiana Hospital and listed in serious condition, Det. Melvin said.

Initial investigation determined a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, operated by a 61-year-old Lincoln man, was northbound on DuPont Boulevard in the left lane. As the pedestrian was attempting to cross DuPont Boulevard from the east to the west on foot, he proceeded directly into the path of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was struck by the front of the vehicle and thrown to the ground in the left lane of travel. After the collision, the operator of Impala came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene, Det. Melvin said.

The driver and a passenger were properly restrained and were not injured. Neither impairment nor speed are currently deemed as contributing factors on the driver’s behalf, Det. Melvin said.

