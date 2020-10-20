Georgetown pursuit brings weapon, drug charges

GEORGETOWN — A 42-year-old Georgetown man was arrested on weapon and drug charges following a Monday morning pursuit that ended with a crash, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Franklin D. Conaway

According to authorities, Franklin D. Conaway lost control of his vehicle while making a turn onto Park Avenue. He was initially seen at approximately 12:33 a.m. driving a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a utility trailer with fictitious registration plates and a non-working taillight, authorities said.

A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Friendship Road and the vehicle continued on, police said. Stop sticks were deployed during the pursuit, which deflated left side vehicle and trailer tires.

The vehicle continued at a low speed before becoming disabled, police said.

Police said Mr. Conaway was found in possession of multiple bags of suspected heroin and a large knife.

Mr. Conaway was charged with possession charges of deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, deadly weapon by person prohibited, controlled substance (two counts), and drug paraphernalia, along with disregarding a police officer signal, driving while suspended, criminal mischief under $1,000 (two counts), driving under the influence of drugs, failure to have insurance identification and other traffic offenses.

Mr. Conaway was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,050 cash bond.