Georgetown traffic stop brings two drug arrests

Rahman K. Miller Jr.

GEORGETOWN — Two drug arrests followed a Wednesday traffic stop due to a violation and five more resulted from an ensuing residential search, Delaware State Police said.

The stop came at approximately 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Downs and Wilson roads. Police said a computer check determined that Rahman K. Miller Jr., 24, of Millsboro, did not have a valid driver’s license. Authorities identified Josiah A. Townsend, 24, of Laurel, as the passenger.

An odor of marijuana was detected, according to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Police said Mr. Miller was allegedly found with approximately 6.35 grams of crack cocaine, 10 bags of heroin, three oxycodone pills, over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

Josiah A. Townsend

Mr. Townsend was allegedly found in possession of 39 bags of heroin, approximately 3.77 grams of cocaine and 48 grams of powder cocaine, over $300 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Police said approximately 0.84 grams of marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

Mr. Miller and Mr. Townsend were charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Miller was also charged with driving without a valid license and a stop sign violation, and Mr. Townsend was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Miller and Mr. Townsend were released on unsecured bonds of $8,040 and $6,030, respectively.

A search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 18000 block of Downs Road in Georgetown and approximately 8.84 grams of marijuana, four bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia were located, police said.

Seventeen persons were detained at the residence and five adults were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on their own recognizance, police said.