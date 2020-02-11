Georgetown vehicle pursuit yields drug arrest

Mary Stoud

GEORGETOWN — A 57-year-old Georgetown woman was arrested on drug charges following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Georgetown Police, Mary Stroud was seen driving a vehicle flagged for suspended insurance at 3:30 p.m. on North Bedford Street. After an initial stop, spokesman Det. Joseph Melvin said, the vehicle sped away after Ms. Stroud refused to exit.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in the Redner’s Supermarket parking lot and Ms. Stroud was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers located drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crack cocaine, Det. Melvin said.

Police charged Ms. Stroud with resisting arrest, disregarding a police officer’s signal, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ms. Stroud was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $7,000 secured bond.