Georgetown woman dies in single vehicle crash

ELLENDALE — A 27-year-old Georgetown woman died in a single vehicle crash late Saturday on northbound DuPont Boulevard, U.S. 113, just north of East Robbins Road.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said that at approximately 10:32 p.m. a 1999 BMW 323i exited the east edge of the roadway and the left front collided with a large standing tree for unknown reasons. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene, DSP said.

Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.

Northbound DuPont Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation and cleanup.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective K. Argo with DSP Troop 7 Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-644-5020.