‘Good Samaritan’ delivery driver robbed near Felton

FELTON – A 26-year-old man who was making a delivery for Sal’s Pizza on Saturday night was allegedly robbed near Felton, according to Delaware State Police Spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Troopers were dispatched to the Goose Creek store in Felton at around 8 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

When troopers arrived, they met with the alleged victim, who told them he had just made a delivery on Midstate Road and was traveling westbound, back towards Felton, when he observed a dark-colored, newer-model Kia Optima disabled on the side of the road, with the hood up and hazard lights on.

As he approached the vehicle, a female began waving him down for help. The man pulled over in front of the car and attempted to help her with the battery issue that she claimed to have.

That’s when a man exited the Optima and walked up behind the victim and pressed an unknown object to his back. The male suspect demanded everything from the victim’s pockets, and he turned over his wallet, cell phone and money. The suspects fled westbound on Midstate Road before turning southbound onto Canterbury Road toward Milford.

The suspects were described as a white female in her early 20’s and a black male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3, Det. Blomquist at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com