Greenwood man dies in single-vehicle crash

BRIDGEVILLE – A 34-year-old Greenwood man died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near Bridgeville.

Delaware State Police said crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. on Seashore Highway just west of Polk Road.

Investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado eastbound on SR 404 went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and traveled along a ditch where it struck a culvert pipe and overturned, state police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The operator of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not properly restrained.

State police are withholding the victim’s name pending the notification of next of kin.

Seashore Highway in the area of Polk Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.