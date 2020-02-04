Gunfire damages three vehicles in Dover

DOVER – Three unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire at around 2:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Creekbend Drive, authorities said.



Police were called to the scene for shots fired report and recovered several shell casings from the street in front of the home. The damaged vehicles were parked in the driveway, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.



Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.