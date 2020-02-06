Handgun, drugs located during traffic stop

MILTON — A 26-year-old Ellendale man was arrested after a handgun and drugs were found during a traffic stop Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

According to authorities, Charles H. Randall was driving a black 2002 GMC Envoy at approximately 2:10 p.m. when a computer inquiry revealed that the vehicle’s registration was suspended. The vehicle was stopped at a traffic light at Fisher Road and Lewes-Georgetown Highway at the time, police said. An odor of marijuana was detected upon contact with Mr. Randall, police said.

Charles H. Randall

Police said a vehicle search located a loaded H&R Revolver 32 caliber handgun, 11 rounds of 32 caliber bullets, approximately 11.66 grams of crack/powder cocaine, approximately 36.19 grams of marijuana, assorted narcotic pills, drug paraphernalia and over $90 in possible drug proceeds.

Police charged Mr. Randall with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity, with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts), along with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, failure to have required insurance, fictitious or cancelled registration card and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Mr. Randall was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $101,003 secured bond.