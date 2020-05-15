Handgun-involved domestic incident brings arrest

John T. Shorts

ELLENDALE — A 24-year-old Camden-Wyoming man was arrested on a firearm charge following a domestic incident with his father on Thursday, Delaware State Police said.

John T. Shorts allegedly pointed a gun at his father and threatened to kill him at a home in the 18000 block of S. Old State Road. He was later taken into custody without incident at the Perdue Farms plant in Milford, authorities said.

Troopers were initially dispatched to the residence at approximately 4:33 p.m., spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A 39-year-old resident said a verbal argument resulted after learning that a gun was left unsecured in his son’s vehicle, authorities said. Mr. Shorts then allegedly retrieved the gun and pointed it at his father before fleeing, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Mr. Shorts was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and offensive touching. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $22,000 unsecured bond.