Harrington fugitive sweep brings 14 arrests

HARRINGTON — A fugitive sweep dubbed “New Year, New You” brought 14 arrests on a slew of charges, Harrington Police spokesman Sgt. Earl K. Brode said.

The operation on Friday included police from Harrington, Greenwood, Felton, Frederica, and Wyoming, along with Probation & Parole and officers.

Apprehensions were made in Harrington and the surrounding areas. Arrestees were transported to Harrington PD for processing and arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com