Harrington juveniles charged with robbery, assault

HARRINGTON — Two Harrington juveniles were charged with robbery and assault following an alleged incident on a street Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Harrington Police spokesman Earl K. Brode, a 19-year-old was initially approached by two persons while walking on Ward Street. Police determined that the walker was then assaulted and an undetermined amount of money was taken. The walker suffered minor injuries and the two suspects fled, according to police.

Following investigation, Brandon L. Lane, 17, and Jymeir M. Long, 16, were taken into custody at a residence in the first block of Clark Street, police said.

The teens were both charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy and third-degree assault. Both were given own recognizance bonds. The Lane youth was released to the custody of his parents, police said.

Police said the Long youth had an active capias of New Castle County Family Court for a failure to appear. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond for the capias and committed to Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center.