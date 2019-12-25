Harrington K-9 alerts officers to large stash of marijuana

K-9 Marshall is shown after a vehicle search that authorities said netted approximately 8.48 pounds of marijuana and cash on Monday night. (Submitted photo/Harrington Police

HARRINGTON — A New York man was arrested after the alleged discovery of approximately 8.48 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle Monday night, Harrington Police spokesman Sgt. Earl K. Brode said.

K-9 Marshall first alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics during an 8:39 p.m. traffic stop on U.S. 13 near Porter Street, authorities said. Driver Emmanuel Williams, of Brentwood, was alone in the vehicle, according to police.

Through a computer check, Mr. Williams’ New York driver’s license was determined to be suspended, police said. An officer then arrived with K-9 Marshall, who police said has been with the force for more than four years.

Also located in vehicle, police said, was 1.8 grams of PCP and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was seized, along with two phones, a laptop computer and more than $22,000 in possible drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Harrington PD for processing.

Charges included manufacture, deliver, or possess with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 2 quantity, possess or consume a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving below the posted speed limit.

Following video phone arraignment through Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover, Mr. Williams was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

