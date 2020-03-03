Harrington man charged after domestic incident

Jeremy J. Jensen

HARRINGTON — A 40-year-old Harrington man was charged with strangulation following a reported domestic incident last Friday night, authorities said.

Harrington Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue at 9:09 p.m., spokesman Capt. Earl Brode said, and spoke with an adult female. Police determined that the female and Jeremy J. Jensen had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated into an alleged assault, Capt. Brode said.

Mr. Jensen was not at the residence when officers arrived. Property in the residence was also damaged, police said.

Police obtained warrants for Mr. Jensen, Capt. Brode said.

Mr. Jensen returned to the home on Saturday morning and was taken into custody after police were called to the scene, police said.

Police also charged Mr. Jensen with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, malicious interference with emergency communications, offensive touching and criminal mischief under $1,000. He was arraigned through video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $6,050 secured bond.