Harrington man charged after threat

HARRINGTON — A Harrington man was arrested for aggravated menacing Sunday morning.

According to the Harrington Police Department, 50-year-old John M. Rainey threatened an individual living in his complex in the 100 block of Fleming Street. During an argument, Mr. Rainey brandished a knife in front of the victim.

John M. Rainey

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing. He was charged with one count of aggravated menacing and arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 7. He was then released on his own recognizance pending a court date.