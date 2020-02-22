Harrington man charged with drug offenses

HARRINGTON — A multi-agency investigation brought the arrest of a 34-year-old Harrington man on drug dealing charges, authorities said.

On Thursday, Samuel L. Thorpe was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 100 block of Central Park Drive during a search warrant execution.

Samuel L. Thorpe

DSP were assisted by Dover Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said approximately 22.46 grams of raw heroin (Tier 3) were located, along with approximately 5.94 grams of cocaine (Tier 1), 6.03 grams of an unknown substance stored in seven clear plastic capsules designed to appear as heroin. A Bersa .380 caliber handgun and ammunition was also found, police said, along with 14 Gabapentin 300 mg pills, drug paraphernalia and over $700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mr. Thorpe’s two children ages 4 and 2 were in the residence at the time of arrest, police said.

Police charged Mr. Thorpe with multiple firearm- and drug-related counts, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $137,500 secured bond.