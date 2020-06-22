Harrington man charged with firearm theft

Edward M. Crum

HARRINGTON — A 46-year-old Harrington man was charged with theft of a firearm after a Glock .40 caliber handgun was taken from a residence Saturday, authorities said.

Edward M. Crum turned himself in to police following an investigation into the incident in the first block of Clark Street. Police said he was an acquaintance of the person who lived in the residence where the handgun was taken. Police were initially called to the scene on June 16.

Police said the gun has not been located.

Mr. Crum was also charged with possession, purchase or owning a firearm by a person prohibited. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.