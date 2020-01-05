Harrington man killed in crash on Del. 1 in Milford

MILFORD – A 72-year-old man from Harrington was killed in a collision on Del. 1 in Milford on Saturday afternoon, according to Master Col. Melissa Jaffe, spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

Master Cpl. Jaffe said the crash took place at around 1:22 p.m. after a 2009 Mercury Marquis that was traveling eastbound on Pine Haven Road stopped at the intersection of Del. 1. A 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound on Del. 1 approaching the intersection of Pine Haven Road where the Marquis was stopped.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Marquis pulled forward from the stop sign and entered the highway directly into the path of the pickup. The driver of the pickup was unable to avoid the collision as the front of the truck collided with the left side of the Marquis in the right travel lane of Del. 1.

The driver of the Marquis, the Harrington man, was wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. A passenger in the car, a man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was also wearing a seatbelt. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man from Georgetown, and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Del. 1, in the area of Pine Haven Road, was closed for an extended period of time while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com