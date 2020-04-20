Harrington traffic violation brings fugitive’s arrest

HARRINGTON — A 39-year-old man wanted on attempted murder charges in Pennsylvania was arrested following a traffic stop on U.S. 13 late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Lamar Wilson, of Portsmouth, Va., was a passenger in a vehicle that was initially stopped for a traffic violation at 4:51 p.m., police said. He refused to provide any information and became disorderly, Harrington Police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

A K-9 unit was requested and the Bridgeville Police Department responded, Capt. Brode said. A loaded 9mm handgun, more than $2,000 and 2.3 grams of marijuana were located, police said.

Mr. Wilson was taken into custody and damaged a door with a kick while in a patrol vehicle’s back seat, police said.

A computer check found that Mr. Wilson had two active warrants out of Philadelphia – one for two counts of attempted murder and related charges and another for violation of probation, authorities said.

Harrington Police charged Mr. Wilson with being a fugitive from another state, weapon, drug, criminal mischief and other counts. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover via video phone and given a $16,801 cash only bond.

Mr. Wilson was held without bond pending extradition to Philadelphia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

The female driver was issued a traffic summons and released.