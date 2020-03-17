Harrington vehicle break in brings arrest

Merrick S. Wright

HARRINGTON — A 47-year-old Dover man was arrested Sunday after an alleged vehicle break in, Harrington Police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

Merrick S. Wright was taken custody after patrol officers were called to a Ward Street residence at 11:36 p.m. on a suspicious persons complaint, authorities said. They were given the suspect description and police said Mr. Wright was seen walking in the area.

Police determined that money and cigarettes were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Mr. Wright was found with the items which were returned to the owners, police said.

Mr. Wright was charged with third-degree burglary and theft under $1,500 where victim is 62 years or older. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and released on $1,000 unsecured bond.