Heroin, cocaine, marijuana arrest in Millsboro

MILLSBORO — A 27-year-old man was arrested on drug charges following a Feb. 14 incident during a proactive patrol in the Long Neck area, Delaware State Police said.

Jamar A. Jones was initially contacted at the rear off the Sea Esta Motel at 100 Seafarer’s Village Road, authorities said. An odor of marijuana was detected at the time, police said.

Jamar A. Jones

Mr. Jones was searched, and police said 81 bags of heroin (approximately .567 grams), approximately 2.31 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5.41 grams of synthetic marijuana, five Suboxone 8 MG pills, over $700 in possible drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia was located.

Mr. Jones was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (three counts), possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following arraignment before Justice of the Peace Court, Mr. Jones was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $32,000 cash only bond.