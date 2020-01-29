Heroin, marijuana located during check

Michael Benson

DOVER — A 45-year-old man was sought after heroin and marijuana were found during a home visit by Delaware Probation and Parole, authorities said.

Michael Benson was not at the apartment in the 100 block of Haman Drive when officers arrived at 11 p.m., Dover Police said. Authorities said approximately 1,300 bags of heroin, .7 grams of marijuana, and $2,500 in cash was located.

A 47-year-old woman at the home was issued a civil violation for possession of marijuana, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Police said Mr. Benson was wanted on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, endangering the welfare of a child, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.