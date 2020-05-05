Hit-and-run crash brings pursuit, arrests

MILLSBORO – A pair of 22-year-old Millsboro men were arrested after a hit-and-run crash led to a pursuit and discovery of drugs early Tuesday, authorities said.

Jason D. Gilbert and Joshua Baull were taken into custody after their vehicle became stuck in the grass off Legion Road, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A vehicle search yielded approximately 21.03 grams of THC wax and 56.15 grams of marijuana, 20 counterfeit $100 bills, $150 in possible drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Jason D. Gilbert

Troopers were initially dispatched to the Pots-Nets Seaside neighborhood at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police determined that Mr. Gilbert had allegedly approached a person and aggressively asked him if he wanted to buy heroin. Police said the person left the parking lot and Mr. Gilbert continued to follow.

Mr. Gilbert’s vehicle allegedly rear-ended the person’s vehicle twice, police said. The person was uninjured and left the scene, police said.

Joshua S. Baull

Mr. Gilbert was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, aggravated menacing, first-degree forgery, disregarding a police officer signal, leaving the scene of a property collision accident, driving while suspended or revoked, fail to obey an emergency order and traffic related offenses. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $33,110 unsecured bond.

Mr. Baull was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to obey and emergency order, and authorizing or permitting to operate by other. He was arraigned before JP Court and released on $10,701 unsecured bond.