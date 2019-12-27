Holmes Street home burglarized, police say

DOVER — A home in the 100 block of Holmes Street was broken into this week, police say.

The incident occurred between 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 1:04 p.m. on Dec. 24, Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department, said in a prepared statement.

No one was home at the time of the burglary, Cpl. Hoffman said. The suspect entered through the rear window of the residence and removed suitcases full of clothing and shoes, he added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

