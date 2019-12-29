Home invasion and assault in Dover residence

DOVER — A man was assaulted and robbed in his Kentwood Drive residence Saturday night, authorities said.

The home invasion and robbery occurred around 11:53 p.m. in the unit block of Kentwood Drive, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

A 25-year-old man was alone in the residence when he heard a knock at the door, Cpl. Austin said. The man opened the door, assuming that it was his roommate who had forgotten his house keys.

As he opened the door, two men allegedly armed with handguns forcibly entered the residence and demanded cash, Cpl. Austin said.

One suspect ordered the victim to the ground at gunpoint and then proceeded to physically assault him, while the second suspect searched the residence, Cpl. Austin said.

The suspects allegedly stole “miscellaneous property and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Cpl. Austin said in a prepared statement. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, he added.

Cpl. Austin said that suspects could only be described as black men wearing all dark clothing and in possession of handguns.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Buzzuro of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 698-8502.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

